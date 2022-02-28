Madhabi Puri Buch Appointed as 1st Woman Chairperson of SEBI

The Union government on Monday, 28 February, appointed Madhabi Puri Buch as the new chairperson of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). She is the first woman chairperson of the market regulator.

She will replace Ajay Tyagi, whose term ends on 28 February.

Buch, who has completed her education from St Stephen's College in Delhi and the Indian Institute of Management in Ahmedabad, had served in the SEBI between 2017 and 2021 as a Whole Time Member.

She has also served as the head of ICICI Securities, and as a non-executive director at Max Healthcare.

