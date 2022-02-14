LIC Files DRHP, Intends to List 5% Equity in India's Biggest Ever IPO

Life Insurance Corporation of India on Sunday, 13 February, filed the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with capital markets regulator SEBI.

The insurer is looking to sell the Centre's five percent equity stake in the company via its upcoming IPO, the DRHP document showed.

The Centre aims to offload a total of 316 million equity shares to investors through the public offering of the 6.32 billion outstanding shares, the document showed.

The Centre wishes to conclude the IPO by the end of FY22 ending March 2022.

The current fiscal FY22's divestment target was revised to Rs 78,000 crore from the Budget estimates of Rs 1.75 lakh crore and the Centre would like to cash in the LIC IPO to meet its revised divestment estimate.