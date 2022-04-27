LIC IPO to Open on 4 May, Price Band Fixed At Rs 902-949 Per Share

LIC public issue.
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Wednesday, 27 April, announced that it has fixed the price band for its upcoming Rs 21,000 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO) at Rs 902-949 per share.
The anchor quota meanwhile will open on 2 May. The issue size is Rs 20,557 crores, amounting to a 3.5 percent dilution.
10 percent of the offer size has been reserved for policyholders and 0.7 percent for employees. Additionally, LIC will offer a discount of Rs 60 for all policyholders and of Rs 40 for employees and retail investors.
LIC IPO is right sized, given the constraints in the market, Pandey said, addressing a press conference.
The IPO will not crowd out capital and monetary supply in the market, Pandey further added.
Pandey further added that the government had a strong commitment to disinvest LIC, and said that its listing will be high value enhancing in the long term.
Speaking at the press conference, LIC Chairman MR Kumar said that the company had struggled in the first two decades to sell insurance in India.
"Then it gathered momentum in the 70s and 80s. That was LIC 1.0. Then it adapted to competition, which was LIC 2.0. And now this is LIC 3.0," he went on to say.
In February, the government had planned on selling a five percent stake or 31.6 crore shares of LIC and filed draft papers with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).
However, the IPO plans were affected due to the ongoing market volatility amid the war between Russia and Ukraine.
The government had decided to lower the issue size to 3.5 percent last week.
