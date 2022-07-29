Jack Ma To Cede Control of Ant Group To Escape China’s Regulatory Clampdown

Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is planning to give up control of Ant Group, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, 28 July, following China’s regulatory clampdown that sunk its $37 billion Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2020 and forced the restructuring of the financial technology behemoth.

Ma is currently touring Europe after going largely unnoticed from public view for almost two years, hinting at easing pressure from the Chinese government.