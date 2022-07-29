Jack Ma To Cede Control of Ant Group To Escape China’s Regulatory Clampdown

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma.
Jack Ma, co-founder of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, is planning to give up control of Ant Group, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, 28 July, following China’s regulatory clampdown that sunk its $37 billion Initial Public Offering (IPO) in 2020 and forced the restructuring of the financial technology behemoth.
Ma is currently touring Europe after going largely unnoticed from public view for almost two years, hinting at easing pressure from the Chinese government.
This manoeuvre to save his empire comes after Alibaba shares briefly lost $26 billion just two months ago after a state media reported that authorities had imposed curbs on a person surnamed Ma. A following report had clarified that the name did not refer to the Chinese billionaire.
More importantly, Ant has also signaled to regulators that Ma intends to give up control over the company, according to people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported.
Another proposal under consideration involves transferring Ma's shares to other executives so the company can be overseen by a committee, one of the people reportedly said.
Justin Tang, the head of Asian research at United First Partners, was quoted as saying, "A significant key man risk will be removed from the neck of Ant.”
Ant told regulators that Ma plans to cede control and could also transfer some of his voting power to other top executives, Wall Street Journal had reported earlier.
Meanwhile, the Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 4 percent as of 9.49 am on Friday.
The developments are possibly a way to align with Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of achieving "common prosperity" and to curb the "reckless" expansion of technology firms, Bloomberg reported.
In 2014, he had said that he intended to reduce his stake in Ant to no more than 8.8 percent and to donate 611 million shares to charity.
