IRCTC to Offer Cashback of Rs 2,000 on Shopping Using iMudra

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering cashback on using iMudra application. Customers using IRCTC’s iMudra app can avail a cashback up to Rs 2,000 on online shopping.
For getting the cashback, customers need to add money in their IRCTC iMudra wallet and use it for shopping of more than Rs 5,000. IRCTC provided this information through a tweet.
IRCTC iMudra digital wallet comes with a virtual and physical card. This offer is only for registered iMudra users having a valid Visa /Rupay card issued through the iMudra app, and using the Visa /RuPay card for digital or physical transactions.
Apart from online and offline shopping, customers can also transfer or receive money from family and friends. Different kinds of payments like water bill, electricity bill, etc can also be paid through this app.
