IRCTC Share Price Jumps to New High, Here’s What Experts Say

Some of the stock market experts say that this price hike is due to the easing of lockdown restrictions, doubling of airline traffic in June 2021, fueling speculation for the same in Indian Railways traffic, and solid fundamentals of the Indian Railways' PSU stock.

According to a report published by Livemint, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "The airline traffic has doubled in June 202 that has sparked speculation for the same, translating in the Indian Railway traffic too. Since IRCTC has monopoly business in online train ticket booking; investors are pumping money heavily in the IRCTC stocks."