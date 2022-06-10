Industrial Production Grows by 7.1% in April Compared to 1.9% in March

The manufacturing sector logged a 6.3 percent growth in the first month of the current financial year. The capital goods expanded by 14.7 percent, while the consumer durables sector registered a 8.7 percent growth.

The primary goods, infrastructure/construction goods, consumer non-durables and intermediate goods sectors, grew by 10.1 percent, 3.8 percent, 0.3 percent and 7.6 percent.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic industrial production in India contracted to 18.7 percent. It fell to 57.3 percent in April 2020 as economic activities declined due to the lockdown.