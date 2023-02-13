India's Retail Inflation Rises to 6.52%, Breaches RBI's Comfort Zone

Retail inflation rose to a three-month high of 6.52 percent in January, mainly on account of a spike in food prices, government data showed on Monday, 13 January.

It also breached Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of less than 6 percent inflation.

The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was at 5.72 percent in December and 6.01 percent in January 2022.