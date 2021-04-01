India’s Growth Forecast at 10.1% for FY 2021-22: World Bank

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will cause a long-lasting change in India’s fiscal trajectory, reported NDTV.

The general government deficit is expected to stay above 10 percent of the GDP until fiscal year 2020-22. Consequentially, the public debt is projected to peak at approximately 90 percent of the GDP in financial year 2020-21, before declining by and by.

Even though, India grew in the last quarter of 2020, the recent surge in coronavirus cases in some areas of the country may adversely impact the economy.