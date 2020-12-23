India Asked to Pay $1.2 Bn As Cairn Energy Wins Tax Dispute Case

Cairn Energy had in 2010-11 sold Cairn India to Vedanta. Post the merger of Cairn India and Vedanta in April 2017, the UK firm's shareholding in Cairn India was replaced by a shareholding of about 5 percent in Vedanta, issued together with preference shares, according to IANS.

Along with attaching its shares in Vedanta, the tax department seized dividends of around Rs 1,140 crore due to it from the shareholdings and set-off a Rs 1,590 crore tax refund against the demand.

In 2015, Cairn initiated an international arbitration to challenge retrospective taxation.