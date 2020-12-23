India Asked to Pay $1.2 Bn As Cairn Energy Wins Tax Dispute Case

British energy major Cairn Energy on Wednesday, 23 December, won an international arbitration case against the Indian government over a tax dispute.
The setback for India comes after Vodafone Group Plc in September won an international arbitration case against the government.
Cairn Energy had in 2010-11 sold Cairn India to Vedanta. Post the merger of Cairn India and Vedanta in April 2017, the UK firm's shareholding in Cairn India was replaced by a shareholding of about 5 percent in Vedanta, issued together with preference shares, according to IANS.
Along with attaching its shares in Vedanta, the tax department seized dividends of around Rs 1,140 crore due to it from the shareholdings and set-off a Rs 1,590 crore tax refund against the demand.
In 2015, Cairn initiated an international arbitration to challenge retrospective taxation.
The international tribunal ruled that India's tax claim of Rs 10,247 crore in past taxes over internal reorganisation of Cairn's India business was not a valid demand.
After the ruling, Cairn said that the tribunal has awarded damages of $1.2 billion along with interest and costs.
The Centre said it will consider further action and that it is consulting with its counsels.
“The government will be studying the award and all its aspects carefully in consultation with its counsels. After such consultations, the government will consider all options and take a decision on further course of action, including legal remedies before appropriate fora,” the finance ministry said in a statement.
(With inputs from IANS.)
