Income Tax Refund: Steps To Check Your Income Tax Refund Status for FY 2022-23

If you are someone who has paid the income tax more than the actual tax liability, then you must know that you are eligible for Income Tax Refund (ITR) under Section 143(1) through the CPC .

Generally, taxpayers get the Income Tax refund processed within a period of 20 to 45 days. However, if due to any reasons you have not received your Income Tax Refund within the allotted time, you must visit the official e-filing portal to check your income tax refund status.