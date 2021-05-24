Income Tax Department to Launch New E-Filing Portal on 7 June

Income Tax Department is all set to launch its new e-filing portal incometax.gov.in, on 7 June 2021. The department claims that the new portal will be more 'taxpayer friendly'.

"Income Tax Department to launch its new e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in on 7th June, 2021," reads the official notification released by Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

"The new e-filing portal (http://incometax.gov.in) is aimed at providing taxpayer convenience and a modern, seamless experience to taxpayers," it added.

It also mentioned that in preparation of this launch and for migration activities, the existing portal: incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, would not be available to taxpayers as well as external stakeholders for a brief period of six days, from 1 to 6 June 2021.