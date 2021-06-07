Income Tax Department Launches New E-Filing Portal, Check Features

Single dashboard will display all interactions and uploads or pending actions for follow-up action by taxpayer
One of the important feature is the availability of ITR preparation software for free. The facility will be available with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline) to begin with
Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly
Moreover, the new portal will be integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers
Taxpayer can easily update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession, which will be used in pre-filling their ITR
Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)
For taxpayer's assistance, the new portal will also include a new call centre, which will respond to taxpayer queries
Detailed FAQs, user manuals, videos and chatbot/live agent will also be available
Taxpayers will also be provided functionalities for filing Income Tax forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals
The Ministry further clarified the new tax payment system will be launched on 18 June 2021 after the advance tax instalment date to avoid any taxpayer inconvenience. It also added that a mobile app will be launched soon after the release of the new portal.