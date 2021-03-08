ICICI Bank Cuts Home Loan Interest Rates to 6.70%

India’s leading private sector bank ICICI on has reduced its home loan interest rate to 6.70 percent. The revised interest rate came into effect from 5 march 2021. As per the information provided by the bank, the revised interest rate is lowest in 10 years.
Customers interested in home loans can avail the interest rate of 6.70 percent up to the loan amount of Rs 75 lakh. For loans above Rs 75 lakh, interest rates charged will be 6.75 percent onwards. These revised rates can be availed till 31 March 2021.
Home buyers, including those who are not customers of the Bank, can apply for home loan digitally, through the Bank’s website and mobile banking platform, ‘iMobile Pay’. They can also apply for the same at their nearest ICICI Bank branch.
As per the official statement, ICICI bank, in November 2020, became the first private sector bank in the country to cross Rs. 2 trillion (Rs 2 lakh crore) mark in mortgage loan portfolio. The statement further mentioned that its mortgage disbursements increased in Q3-2021 over Q2-2021 and reached an all-time monthly high in December 2020.
