Hindenburg Research Takes Aim, This Time Against Payments Company Block

Digital payments company Block has been accused of misleading investors in a report put out by Hindenburg Research on Thursday, 23 March.

Driving the news: The short-seller said that it's betting on a decline in Block's share prices.

The report against Block was the result of a two-year-long investigation led by Hindenburg's founder Nathan Anderson

In a nutshell: Hindenburg broadly accused Block of a willingness to "facilitate fraud, avoid regulation & dress up predatory products as revolutionary tech."