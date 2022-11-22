Health Insurance for Senior Citizens: A Hope for Healthy Aging

Health Insurance has become pivotal today more than ever before. While health care costs have been increasing over the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for health insurance more pronounced especially in Senior citizens. As per Indian Council of Medical Research, the COVID infection attack rate (per million) by age was highest among those aged 50–69 years (63.3%) and was higher among males (41.6%) than females (24.3%).

The rising medical cost whether planned or unplanned becomes stressful for elderly. But with an adequate health insurance plan, a senior citizen will not have to worry about financial costs and difficulties and focus on getting the right treatment.

Can senior citizens get health insurance?

Securing themselves financially is vital for senior citizens, as many of them survive on pension money and shelling out large money on medical treatments would be financially not possible for and not advisable. Health insurance allows every individual but especially senior citizens above the age group of 65 to maintain their financial stability while still taking care of their health.

However, most health insurance policy providers have set an age limit and it is difficult to get a good health plan with optimum coverage if you are already 65 years old. The options are not entirely closed though. There are a few insurance providers that have developed products keeping the senior citizens in mind ensuring best-in-class medical treatments. One such product is Reliance Health Gain policy that has no age limit for a sum-insured up to Rs 3 lakhs. Such products would help them to get the right treatment without having to worry about their finances and protect them from high hospital bills.

Get the coverage and protection you need

Reliance Health Gain Policy comes loaded with a wide network of hospitals and 38 industry-leading features which have been developed considering the needs of today’s health insurance purchasers. Some of the features that are most useful for the senior citizens are:

● Pre & Post Hospitalisation:

Health insurance not only entails medical expenses during medical emergencies, but also encompasses pre and post hospitalization expenses. For instance, when a senior citizen is hospitalized, he or she undergoes several tests in addition to taking medication, assuring he/she is getting the right treatment based on their medical history and/or requirements. So, from pre to post hospitalization expenses, to a doctor consultation or diagnostic tests leading to a hospitalization or post-surgery recovery expenses, RGI covers them all.

● Reinstatement of Base Sum-insured:

The original base sum-insured will be restored 100% for unrelated illness/injuries and 20% for related injuries and illness. Senior citizens who are easily prone to illness can be benefitted from this feature as this cover ensures that the sum insured is restored again. For example if a policyholder has undergone a heart surgery and has exhausted his entire sum insured and he/she has been again hospitalized for another treatment other than related to heart disease then he will be eligible for 100% sum insured. This is applicable only once in a policy year, followed by a family member’s sudden hospitalization, this benefit saves them from out-of-pocket expenses. Besides, they can still be financially prepared for any upcoming medical emergencies, if any, during the same policy year.

● Organ donor expenses:

Organ donation, even though it has become a remarkable and incredible reality, is still a complex, risky, and extremely expensive process. Therefore, where a senior citizen needs an organ, Reliance Health Gain Policy offers to cover the cost of surgery as well as testing and treatments involved in getting the organ transplanted up to 50% of sum insured.

● Extra sum insured:

Sum Insured (SI) is the maximum amount that is provided to the insured to make a claim due to a medical emergency, treatment for illness, etc. It is directly based on the concept of indemnity. As an elderly it is important to have financial stability and assurance that the medical treatment is received right on time and is not burning the pockets and/or retirement savings. RGI’s Health Gain Policy cover gives an extra 20% of the sum-insured to be used on the same claim on exhaustion of the base SI.

● Home care treatment:

If the elderly have developed issues like vision impairment, making it difficult for them to go back and forth for the treatment, or simply want to opt for treatment at the ease of their home, Reliance Health Gain Insurance is the right choice. The policy covers medical expenses, incurred towards Home Care Treatment of any of the listed treatments taken by the Insured Person, on the written advice of a Medical Practitioner.

Thus, with the plethora of customizable features and freedom of choice, Reliance Health Gain Insurance policy is designed for the senior citizens, keeping their needs in mind. It is an extremely flexible health insurance plan that lets individuals design and build their own policy from the ground up, picking and choosing coverage options that best suit their circumstances, and paying for only the options they use.

Visit here for more information.