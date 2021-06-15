Centre Makes Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery Mandatory From Today

The Government of India has made hallmarking of gold jewellery and other artefacts mandatory from Tuesday, 15 June.
As per the initial orders issued in November 2019, hallmarking of gold jewellery/artefacts was scheduled to be made mandatory from 15 January 2021. However, it was extended to 1 June 2021 in order to give time jewellers to clear old stocks of non-hallmarked jewellery.
A committee has been formed to ensure proper coordination and resolve the implementation issues, which will be headed by Director-General of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Pramod Tiwari.
According to the government, hallmarking will enable consumers/jewellery buyers to make the right choice and save them from any unnecessary confusion while buying gold.
It further added that there has been a 25 percent increase in assaying and hallmarking (A&H) centres in last five years. These centres can hallmark around 14 crore articles in a year.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined