Amul Gold, Shakti, and Taaza Milk Prices Hiked by Rs 2 Per Litre. Details Here

The milk prices of Amul, Mother Dairy, Shakti, and Taaza will be increased by Rs 2 from tomorrow.
GCMMF, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation which owns the Amul milk brand announced an increase of Rs 2 in the prices of Mother Dairy Gold, Shakti, and Taaza on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. The new increased milk prices will be followed in the markets from Wednesday, 17 August.
As per an official statement released by the GCMMF, 'The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk effective from August 17, 2022," .
The GCMMF said the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into 4 percent increase in MRP which is lower than average food inflation. It added that this price hike is being done “due to the increase in the overall cost of operation and production of milk". The cattle feeding cost alone has increased to about 20 percent compared to last year. Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of 8-9 percent over the previous year.
The increaseed rates of Amul milk and milk products will be effective from tomorrow, 17 August. According to the notice by GCMMF, following are the new revised prices in Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets after Rs 2 hike:
Amul Gold (500 ml): Rs 31.
Amul Taaza (500 ml): Rs 25.
Amul Shakti (500 ml): Rs 28.