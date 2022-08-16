Amul Gold, Shakti, and Taaza Milk Prices Hiked by Rs 2 Per Litre. Details Here

GCMMF, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation which owns the Amul milk brand announced an increase of Rs 2 in the prices of Mother Dairy Gold, Shakti, and Taaza on Tuesday, 16 August 2022. The new increased milk prices will be followed in the markets from Wednesday, 17 August.

As per an official statement released by the GCMMF, 'The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name of Amul, has decided to increase the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in markets of Ahmedabad and Saurashtra of Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal, Mumbai and all other markets where Amul is marketing its fresh milk effective from August 17, 2022," .