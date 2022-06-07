Former UK Minister of State Jo Johnson Joins Elara Capital Board of Directors

He was posted abroad for three years as the Financial Times' South Asia Bureau Chief based in New Delhi and four years as the Financial Times' Paris correspondent.

Johnson has extensively written on the UK-India relationship and recently co-authored 'Natural Partners: Building a Comprehensive UK-India Knowledge Partnership,' a joint publication between the Policy Institute at King's College London and the Mossavar-Rahmani Centre for Business and Government (M-RCBG) at the Harvard Kennedy School.

He further co-edited Reconnecting Britain and India: Ideas for an Enhanced Partnership published by the Academic Foundation in 2011.

Elara Capital Plc is one of the leading investment banks for Indian companies, looking at overseas fundraising and was ranked amongst the top investment banks in the Bloomberg league tables.