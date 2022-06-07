Former UK Minister of State Jo Johnson Joins Elara Capital Board of Directors

Jo Johnson joined the board of directors of investment banking firm Elara Capital Plc on Tuesday, 7 June.
(Photo Courtesy: UK Parliament/Chris McAndrew)
Former United Kingdom Minister of State Jo Johnson joined the board of directors of investment banking firm Elara Capital Plc on Tuesday, 7 June, the firm announced.
A member of parliament between 2010 and 2019, Johnson served as a senior government minister under three successive prime ministers, including as head of the No 10 Downing Street policy unit and minister of state in the cabinet office; minister of state for transport; minister for London; and minister of state, attending cabinet, for universities, science, research & innovation.
A graduate of Balliol College, Oxford, Johnson began his career as an investment banker with Deutsche Bank. He spent 13 years at The Financial Times, including as head of Lex and associate editor.
He was posted abroad for three years as the Financial Times' South Asia Bureau Chief based in New Delhi and four years as the Financial Times' Paris correspondent.
Johnson has extensively written on the UK-India relationship and recently co-authored 'Natural Partners: Building a Comprehensive UK-India Knowledge Partnership,' a joint publication between the Policy Institute at King's College London and the Mossavar-Rahmani Centre for Business and Government (M-RCBG) at the Harvard Kennedy School.
He further co-edited Reconnecting Britain and India: Ideas for an Enhanced Partnership published by the Academic Foundation in 2011.
Elara Capital Plc is one of the leading investment banks for Indian companies, looking at overseas fundraising and was ranked amongst the top investment banks in the Bloomberg league tables.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)