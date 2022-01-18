'Fraud Against India': FM Sitharaman Slams UPA Govt Over 2005 Antrix-Devas Deal

"Antrix-Devas deal was against national security. It should be Congress party's turn to tell how this kind of fraud was perpetrated on people of India," she added.

The finance minister accused the Congress-led UPA of misusing power to give away S-Band spectrum, which is only used largely for defence purposes, for the 2005 deal.

"This kind of selling of primary endowments like wavelengths, satellites or spectrum band, giving it away to private parties and making a deal out if it marks the feature of the Congress governments," she said.

Sitharaman called it a brazen agreement, adding that the SC order showed that the Congress are "master game players in this". Saying that the cabinet was also kept in the dark about this deal, she said that the Congress should answer how and why this was done.

"They (Congress) should have no moral right to speak about crony capitalism," Sitharaman said.