Concessional GST Rates on COVID Drugs to Continue Till 31 Dec: FM Sitharaman

The GST Council met on Friday to take decisions on issues related to duty revision.
Following the meeting of the GST Council in Lucknow on Friday, 17 September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced:

"The concessional GST rates on coronavirus-related medicines have been extended till 31 December 2021."
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

These concessional rates were previously valid till 30 September.

The GST Council met on Friday to take decisions on issues related to duty revision that were put on the back burner in earlier meetings to focus on COVID-19 relief measures.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more details emerge.)

