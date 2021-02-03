FAQ: How Will a Gold Exchange Work in India?

In roughly a year from now, India will set up a gold exchange.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech on 1 February, announced that the government will notify the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as the regulator for gold exchange.

With this, India’s hopes of having a regulated national gold market came a step closer to reality as roughly two years after the government had first made the announcement for gold spot exchanges.

How will this help investors – and how will a bullion exchange work?