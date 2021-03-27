Choice Between Disinvestment & Shutting Down, Puri on Air India

Air India will be “100 percent disinvested” and it “must find a new home”, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Saturday, 27 March. Speaking on the disinvestment process of the debt-ridden national carrier, he said prospective buyers have been given 64 days to place their bids.
Multiple entities had last month expressed interest in bidding for the government's stake in the airline.
In the Budget last month, the government allocated Rs 2,268 crore for a special purpose vehicle set up as part of the financial restructuring of Air India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the disinvestment of Air India and Pawan Hans would be completed by the next financial year.
In 2018, the government had floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) for Air India to offload 76 percent stake and management control in the airline, but it did not get a single bidder. The government currently owns 100 percent equity of Air India.
The new owner will be taking over 121 aircraft in Air India’s fleet and 25 planes in the Air India Express fleet. These exclude the four Boeing 747-400 jumbo jet aircraft that the airline plans to transfer to its subsidiary Alliance Air, which is not a part of the current transaction offer.
However, the properties currently in use by Air India, including the Nariman Point building and the company’s headquarters near Connaught Place in New Delhi, will be retained by the government.
Published: 27 Mar 2021,07:11 PM IST