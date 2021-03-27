Choice Between Disinvestment & Shutting Down, Puri on Air India

Multiple entities had last month expressed interest in bidding for the government's stake in the airline.

In the Budget last month, the government allocated Rs 2,268 crore for a special purpose vehicle set up as part of the financial restructuring of Air India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the disinvestment of Air India and Pawan Hans would be completed by the next financial year.

In 2018, the government had floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) for Air India to offload 76 percent stake and management control in the airline, but it did not get a single bidder. The government currently owns 100 percent equity of Air India.