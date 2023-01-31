Economic Survey Predicts GDP Growth Between 6-6.8% in Financial Year 2023-24

Union Budget 2023-24: Here's the date, time, and live speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Economic Survey presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday, 31 January, projected a growth of 6.5 percent for the Indian economy in the financial year 2023-23, starting April 2023.
The economy was expected to grow at a rate of 7 percent (in real terms) for the year ending in March 2023. This comes after an 8.7 percent growth was recorded in the previous financial year, the central government indicated.
However, the Indian economy will remain the fastest growing major economy in the world as it fared better in dealing with the extraordinary set of global challenges, the survey indicated.
The survey stated that India is the world's third largest economy in PPP (purchasing power parity) terms and fifth largest in terms of exchange rate.
"Economy has nearly recouped what was lost, renewed what had paused, and re-energised what had slowed during the pandemic and since the conflict in Europe," it added.
RBI's projection of retail inflation at 6.8 percent in the current fiscal year is neither too high to deter private consumption nor so low as to weaken inducement to invest, the survey stated.
However, the borrowing costs are likely to remain 'higher for longer' as an entrenched inflation may prolong the tightening cycle.
