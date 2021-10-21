Diwali Bonus: These Central Govt Employees to Get Non-Productivity Linked Bonus

Diwali Bonus for central government employees. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has announced the grant Non-Productivity Linked (ad-hoc) bonus for central government employees for the financial year 2020-21.
As per the official notice, the government will grant non-PLB linked bonus equivalent to 30 days emoluments for 2020-21 to central government employees in Group ‘C’ and all non-gazetted employees in Group ‘B’, who are not covered by any Productivity Linked Bonus Scheme.
"The calculation ceiling for payment of ad-hoc bonus under these orders shall be monthly emoluments of Rs 7,000," the notice added.
Here are the terms and conditions subject to which the benefits will be admissible.
1. Only those employees who were in service as on 31 March 2021 and have rendered at least six months of continuous service during the year 2020-21 will be eligible for payment of the non-PLB bonus.
The notice further added that the, "Pro-rata payment will be admissible to the eligible employees for a period of continuous service during the year from six months to a full year, the eligibility period being taken in terms of the number of months of service (rounded off to the nearest number of months)."
2. The quantum of ad-hoc bonus will be worked out on the basis of average emoluments/calculation ceiling, whichever is lower. To calculate non-PLB (ad-hoc bonus) for one day, the average emoluments in a year will be divided by 30.4 (average number of days in a month). This will, thereafter, be multiplied by the number of days of bonus granted.
3. The casual labour who have worked in offices following a 6-days week for at least 240 days for each year for three years or more (206 days in each year for three years or more in the case of offices observing 5-day week), will be eligible for this non-PLB payment.
Amount of non-PLB payable is equal to (Rs 1200×30/30.4 = Rs 1184.21 (rounded off to Rs1184).
In cases where the actual emoluments fall below Rs1,200 per month, the amount will be calculated on actual monthly emoluments, the notice added.
For more details about the ad-hoc Diwali bonus, check out the official notice on the website of Department of Expenditure.