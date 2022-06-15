CCI Approves Proposed Acquisition of AirAsia India by Air India

Competition Commission of India on Tuesday, 14 June, said it has approved the proposed acquisition of the entire shareholding of AirAsia India Ltd by Air India Ltd.

The proposed combination envisages the acquisition of the entire equity share capital of AirAsia (India) Pvt Ltd by Air India Ltd (AIL), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd (TSPL), a notice issued by the fair trade regulator said.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between TSPL and Air Asia Investment Limited (AAIL), with TSPL presently holding 83.67 percent and AAIL owning a 16.33 percent stake.

AIL, along with its wholly-owned subsidiary Air India Express Limited (AIXL), is primarily engaged in the business of providing domestic scheduled air passenger transport service, international scheduled air passenger transport service, air cargo transport services, and charter flight services in India.