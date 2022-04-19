CBI Probe After Coins Worth Rs 11 Crore Missing From Rajasthan SBI Branch Vault

According to a report by The Print, the bank had hired a private agency called Arpit Goods Carrier to count coins worth Rs 13,01,71,275 in July 2021.

However, the agency said that on 10 August, almost a dozen armed men threatened those who were involved in the counting. Till the time of the FIR, the agency had counted 2,350 bags of coins worth Rs 1,39,60,000 crore and another 600-700 bags with an estimated Rs 60,00,000 lakh were yet to be counted.

The vendor had already suspected a discrepancy, as the bank should have had coins worth Rs 13,01,71,275 at the time, The Print reported.

The counting showed that over Rs 11 crore worth of coins were missing from the branch.

