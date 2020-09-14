Oracle Wins US Bid to Tie Up With TikTok, Microsoft Offer Rejected

US tech company Microsoft on Sunday, 13 September, announced that TikTok has rejected its offer as the deadline came closer for the Chinese-owned video app to sell or shut down its operations in the United States.

TikTok has chosen Oracle to be the app’s technology partner for its US operations, reported The New York Times.

“ByteDance let us know today they would not be selling TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft. We are confident our proposal would have been good for TikTok’s users while protecting national security interests. To do this, we would have made significant changes to ensure the service met the highest standards for security, privacy, online safety, and combatting disinformation, and we made these principles clear in our August statement. We look forward to seeing how the service evolves in these important areas, ” said Microsoft in its statement.