‘Budget 2021 Will Be Key To India’s Growth’: HSBC Chief Economist

What is the state of the Indian economy ahead of Budget 2021? Is unemployment no longer a concern, as we strive for ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or will the government still need to implement a major economic relief package? Should we be worried about inflation, and will the government increase taxes?

With the opening of Parliament’s Budget Session on Friday, 29 January, all eyes now shift to the upcoming Budget, with many questions surrounding the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the annual announcement of the government’s monetary, fiscal and tax policies.

The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia spoke to Pranjul Bhandari, the Chief Economist for HSBC Securities India, to examine some of the most important issues.

Edited excerpts from the interview: