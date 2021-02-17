Britain’s Cairn Files Case at US Court To Get India To Pay Dues

British firm Cairn Energy has filed a case at a district court in the United States (US) for the enforcement of a $1.2 billion arbitration award that it won against India, reported Reuters, citing a court document.

This, according to Reuters comes in an intensification of pressure on the Indian government to pay its dues.

The arbitration award has been won in a tax dispute, reported Reuters.

The court filing, accessed by Reuters, reportedly shows that Cairn plans to enforce the arbitral award under the international arbitration rules, commonly known as the ‘New York Convention’, and recover losses that have occurred due to India’s “unfair and inequitable treatment of their investments”.