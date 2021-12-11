Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, Who Fired 900 Staffers on Zoom, To Take 'Time Off'

Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg, who had elicited widespread censure after he fired 900 employees over a Zoom call, will be “taking time off effective immediately,” Vice reported, citing the company's official communication.

Kevin Ryan, the company's chief financial officer, will be taking charge of the day-to-day management of the company in the interim period.

The email from the company's Board of Directors, cited by Vice, further notes that an independent third party firm has been engaged to conduct a leadership and cultural assessment of the company's culture.