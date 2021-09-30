Bank Holidays in October 2021: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has a bank holiday calendar on its website. According to the official calendar, there are 14 bank holidays in the month of October 2021. These holidays will be observed on account of various occasions like Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Durga Puja, etc.

Apart form these holidays, banks in India will remain close for seven more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays). Therefore, there will be a total of 21 bank holidays in October 2021.

There are many festivals celebrated in India because of its diversity. Many of these festivals or holidays are observed only in specific region(s). Therefore, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.