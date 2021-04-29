Bank Holidays in May 2021: Check the Full List Here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has uploaded a list of Bank holidays for 2021 on its official website: rbi.org.in.

According to that list, there are twelve holidays in the month of May 2021, including second, fourth Saturdays, and Sundays.

India being a diverse country celebrates many festivals. Different regions and states have their own culture and festivals that are celebrated. So, keeping that in mind, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.