Bank Holidays in July 2021: Check the Full List Here

Tthe Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the list of bank holidays in the month of July. According to the holiday list, banks will remain close for 9 days in the month of July 2021.there are 9 bank holidays in the month of July 2021.

Apart form these bank holidays, banks around the country will also remain closed for six more days (weekend holidays). Therefore, banks will remain shut for a total of fifteen days in July.

However, one must keep this in mind that India is a diverse country that celebrates multiple festivals. Taking that into account, some bank holidays may vary from state to state.