Bank Holidays in December 2021: Check the Complete List of Holidays Here

Bank Holidays in December 2021: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases a monthly list of bank holidays on its official website.

According to the list, banks are scheduled to remain closed for seven days in the month of December on account of different occasions.

Apart from these holiday, banks in India will also not open for five more days on account of weekend holidays (Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays).

Overall, 12 bank holidays will be observed in the month of December.

However, some of them are regional holidays so they may not be observed all over India.