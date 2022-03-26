Anil Ambani Resigns From Reliance Power & Reliance Infra After SEBI Ban Order

Reliance Group Chairperson Anil Ambani.
Anil Ambani has resigned from the boards of directors of both Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, a month after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned him from trading in securities or being associated with any listed companies, news agency PTI reported on Friday, 25 March.
Ambani's resignations were conveyed to the Bombay Stock Exchange in regulatory filings by the two companies, which noted that this move was made to comply with an interim order passed by SEBI over allegations that he and three other associates had siphoned off funds from a different Reliance entity, Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL).
As both Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure are listed on the BSE, he had to step down or violate the SEBI order.
The Reliance Group chairperson's resignation is not necessarily set to be a long-term one, as the SEBI order is an interim one, and the matter has not been finally decided. In the event it is found that he did not actually engage in any financial irregularities at RHFL, or a court quashes/stays the SEBI order, he will be able to return to the boards of the two listed companies.
The SEBI proceedings do not allege any wrongdoings by Ambani in connection with the two listed companies.
Following Ambani's resignation, the two companies have appointed Rahul Sarin, a retired civil servant who formerly held the position of Secretary to the Government of India, as an additional director, PTI reported.
The SEBI proceedings deal with claims that Ambani, along with Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhalkar and Pinkesh R Shah had been involved in financial irregularities at the RHFL.
They found a number of irregularities with the borrowers to whom these loans were being given, including to persons and entities with negative net worth, no revenues and no earnings, according to Business Standard.
Further concerns about the GPC lending were also raised by a consortium of lenders to the RHFL, led by Bank of Baroda. A forensic audit commissioned by them alleged that over Rs 12,000 crore was issued in GPC loans to entities which were potentially linked to the company and its promoters, in violation of regulations.
Many of these loans were then declared Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) so that there was no process to recover the loans, which SEBI considered in its interim order to amount to a "collusive nexus" to siphon funds from the RHFL.
(With inputs from PTI and Business Standard.)
