Anil Ambani Resigns From Reliance Power & Reliance Infra After SEBI Ban Order

The Reliance Group chairperson's resignation is not necessarily set to be a long-term one, as the SEBI order is an interim one, and the matter has not been finally decided. In the event it is found that he did not actually engage in any financial irregularities at RHFL, or a court quashes/stays the SEBI order, he will be able to return to the boards of the two listed companies.

The SEBI proceedings do not allege any wrongdoings by Ambani in connection with the two listed companies.

Following Ambani's resignation, the two companies have appointed Rahul Sarin, a retired civil servant who formerly held the position of Secretary to the Government of India, as an additional director, PTI reported.

The SEBI proceedings deal with claims that Ambani, along with Amit Bapna, Ravindra Sudhalkar and Pinkesh R Shah had been involved in financial irregularities at the RHFL.