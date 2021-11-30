'A Cautious Welcome': What Experts Say About 8.4% GDP Growth in Q2

India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has grown by 8.4 percent in the second quarter of the financial year, as per the data released on Tuesday, 30 November, thereby succeeding the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s projections of 7.9 percent for this period.

The July-September quarter is the fourth quarter in a row that has witnessed a rise in the GDP.

What does the growth percentage of GDP for this quarter spell for the Indian economy? Here's what experts have to say.