'Disgraceful': BJP Slams Youth Congress' Shirtless Protest at AI Summit

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a protest outside the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation building on 20 February, coinciding with the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.
The demonstration escalated into a clash with police as Congress members attempted to enter the civic body’s general meeting venue. Security forces, including the fire brigade, used water cannons to disperse the protesters. The protest was organised to highlight alleged deficiencies in civic amenities and to oppose the municipal budget.
According to The Indian Express, Congress city president Shakti Patel accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of excluding opposition members from the budget meeting and failing to deliver promised infrastructure in newly merged villages. The protest was marked by slogans and a visible presence of youth activists, some of whom removed their shirts as a symbolic gesture of dissent.
As reported by The Hindu, the Congress party also raised concerns about the management of the India AI Impact Summit, alleging organisational lapses and restrictions that affected start-ups and exhibitors. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticised the government for what she described as “strangling India’s AI potential” through content takedowns and alleged censorship of AI-generated political satire. She stated, “At least tell us what was illegal in these videos. This is how authoritarian regimes work by giving secret orders to take down content.”
Further coverage revealed that while some Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, labelled the AI Summit a “disorganised PR spectacle,” others such as Shashi Tharoor acknowledged the scale and ambition of the event, noting that “some glitches” are expected at large international gatherings. Tharoor highlighted the impressive attendance of global leaders and the summit’s message of building a more connected world in AI development.
On the summit’s opening day, reporting indicated that logistical issues, including long queues and cash-only payment counters, drew criticism from participants and observers. The event, intended to showcase India’s technological leadership, also faced controversy over the eviction of a university exhibitor for displaying a Chinese-made robot dog, raising questions about vetting and transparency.
“Though I have not had the chance to go to the summit, I am speaking there on Friday. From what I understand, these first couple of days have gone extremely well. There have been some glitches, some organisational things, these things happen in a large event,” Shashi Tharoor said.
In addition to on-ground protests, analysis showed that the AI Summit’s focus on technological advancement has prompted concerns about job security and the impact of automation on livelihoods. Critics argue that the rapid adoption of AI may exacerbate economic inequality and lead to precarious employment conditions, particularly for India’s youth and gig workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the summit, emphasised India’s commitment to ethical and inclusive AI development, positioning the country as a global leader in the sector. However, as details emerged, the event’s high-profile nature and the presence of international dignitaries did not prevent criticism from opposition parties and civil society regarding both the summit’s execution and the broader implications of AI policy.
“There was enthusiasm over expo, youth came in huge numbers. The solutions presented here reflected made-in-India power, an example of India’s capabilities,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated during his address.
Amid these developments, the Congress party’s dual strategy of street-level protest and digital dissent underscores ongoing political tensions surrounding technology policy and governance in India. The events in Gandhinagar and New Delhi reflect broader debates about transparency, inclusion, and the future of work in the context of rapid technological change.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.