'Disgraceful': BJP Slams Youth Congress' Shirtless Protest at AI Summit

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers staged a protest outside the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation building on 20 February, coinciding with the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

The demonstration escalated into a clash with police as Congress members attempted to enter the civic body’s general meeting venue. Security forces, including the fire brigade, used water cannons to disperse the protesters. The protest was organised to highlight alleged deficiencies in civic amenities and to oppose the municipal budget.