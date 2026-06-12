Ex-South Korea Leader Yoon Suk Gets 30 Years Over Drone Incursion Into Pyongyang

Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to 30 years in prison by the Seoul Central District Court for sending drones into North Korea in October 2024. The court found Yoon guilty of abuse of power and aiding the enemy, determining that he conspired in the drone operation, which prosecutors argued was intended to create a pretext for his failed martial law declaration later that year. Yoon, already serving a life sentence for insurrection, has denied any wrongdoing and is expected to appeal the latest verdict.