Xiaomi Mi 11 To Be Launched in China on 28 Dec; Check Features

Xiaomi is all set to launch its Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform-based 'Mi 11' series smartphones on 28 December in China.

Xiaomi revealed the 'Mi 11' launch date on the Chinese social media platform 'Weibo'. A poster shared by the company confirms that the launch will take place in China at 7:30 pm local time, reports Android Authority.

Like the Mi 10 series, the 'Mi 11' lineup might include two flagship phones such as the Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro.