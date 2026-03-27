'Wrong to Claim Yours Is Only True Religion': Allahabad HC Denies Bail to Priest

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The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Reverend Father Vineet Vincent Pereira, who sought to quash criminal proceedings initiated against him under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. The case stems from allegations that the priest made statements during prayer meetings asserting Christianity as the only true religion, which reportedly hurt the sentiments of members of another faith.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the court observed that such claims, in a secular country like India, amount to disparagement of other religions and can attract Section 295A IPC, which penalises deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings.
The First Information Report was registered in 2023 at Muhammadabad police station in Mau district, Uttar Pradesh. During the investigation, the officer in charge found no evidence of illegal religious conversion among marginalised groups, but proceeded with charges related to alleged criticism of other religions as coverage revealed.
Father Pereira’s counsel argued that the priest was falsely implicated and that the FIR did not establish an offence under Section 295A IPC. However, the state government’s counsel maintained that the matter involved disputed questions of fact, which required a full appreciation of evidence rather than summary dismissal at the initial stage according to legal analysis.
“It is wrong for any religion to claim that it is the only true religion as it implies a disparagement of other faiths,” the court stated in its order dated 18 March 2026.
The court clarified that Section 295A IPC specifically addresses “deliberate and malicious” acts intended to outrage the religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs. The judge noted that, at this stage, the magistrate is only required to form a prima facie opinion based on the available material, not to conduct a detailed trial or examine the defence of the accused as further details emerged.
The court ultimately found that the submissions made by the applicant pertained to disputed questions of fact, which could not be adjudicated at this preliminary stage under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. Consequently, the application was dismissed, and the criminal proceedings against Reverend Father Pereira will continue as the order confirmed.
The court emphasised, “India is a land where people of all faiths and beliefs in a secular state, as defined by the Constitution of India, live together.”
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.