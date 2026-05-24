White House Shooting: Suspect Killed by US Secret Service, Probe Underway

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A shooting occurred near the White House on 23 May, resulting in the death of the suspect and injury to a bystander. The incident took place at a Secret Service checkpoint close to the presidential complex while President Donald Trump was inside.
Secret Service agents responded immediately, returning fire and neutralising the threat.
The White House was briefly placed under lockdown, which was later lifted. No Secret Service personnel or protectees were harmed during the incident.
According to The Indian Express, the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Nasire Best, who was declared dead at a hospital following the exchange of gunfire. The bystander injured during the incident was also transported to a medical facility. The FBI confirmed its involvement in assisting the Secret Service with the ongoing investigation.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the shooting began when the suspect approached the checkpoint, removed a weapon from his bag, and fired at officers.
Secret Service agents returned fire, striking the suspect. The precise source of the bystander’s injury is still under review, with authorities yet to confirm whether it was caused by the suspect or law enforcement.
Further details revealed that Nasire Best had previously come to the attention of law enforcement for multiple incidents near the White House. Investigators found social media posts in which Best claimed to be “the real” Osama bin Laden and made threats against Donald Trump.
Court records indicated he was known to the Secret Service and had been subject to a court order to stay away from the White House complex.
Coverage revealed that Best was described as emotionally disturbed and had previously claimed to be “God” and “Jesus Christ” during encounters with law enforcement.
In June 2025, he was taken for mental health evaluation after blocking vehicles near the White House, and he was stopped again a month later for entering a restricted area despite warnings. Officials stated that, before this incident, Best had not been seen carrying a weapon or acting violently.
“The gunman had a ‘violent history’ and a ‘possible obsession’ with the White House,” Donald Trump stated on Truth Social, confirming the suspect was killed after exchanging gunfire with Secret Service agents.
Analysis showed that the shooting occurred at approximately 6:10 pm local time near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW.
The suspect reportedly fired three shots before being engaged by Secret Service personnel. Journalists present at the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots and were instructed to seek shelter as security protocols were activated.
Following reports, the White House was placed under lockdown for about 30 minutes, and journalists were moved to secure locations. President Donald Trump was later briefed on the situation and was confirmed to be unharmed. The FBI and Metropolitan Police continue to assist the Secret Service in the investigation.
Officials responded quickly to the incident, and the Secret Service confirmed that the suspect never breached the White House perimeter. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities reviewing the suspect’s background and possible motives. The bystander’s condition has not been publicly disclosed as of the latest updates.
“I was in the middle of taping on my iPhone for a social video from the White House North Lawn when we heard the shots. It sounded like dozens of gunshots. We were told to sprint to the press briefing room where we are holding now,” ABC News correspondent Selina Wang shared on X.
Reporting indicated that the incident follows heightened security concerns, as it comes weeks after a separate attempt involving a different suspect at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Authorities have not linked the two events but continue to investigate all circumstances surrounding the latest shooting.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.