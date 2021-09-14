Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak Refuses To Appear Before ED in Coal Scam Case

After Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee, West Bengal Law Minister Moloy Ghatak also informed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that it is not possible for him to go to ED office in New Delhi on Tuesday, 14 September, and suggested that the ED officers come to Kolkata to interrogate him.

Ghatak was summoned by ED in connection with the coal scam and money laundering case.