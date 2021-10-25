West Bengal Governor Dhankhar Tests Positive for Malaria, Admitted to AIIMS

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday, 25 October afternoon, after being diagnosed with malaria.



Admitted in the old private ward at AIIMS, he is being treated by Dr Neeraj Nischal, Professor of Medicine, and a team of doctors.

Dhankhar tested positive for malaria on Sunday. He had reached Delhi on Friday and underwent blood test on Saturday. He was staying at Banga Bhavan under the close observation of doctors.