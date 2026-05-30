Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games Hopes Dashed After Semifinal Loss

Vinesh Phogat was eliminated from the Asian Games 2026 selection trials on 30 May 2026 after a 4-6 defeat to Meenakshi Goyat in the women’s 53kg semifinal. This loss ended her campaign for a spot at the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. Earlier in the day, Phogat had advanced through the initial rounds, overcoming significant challenges both on and off the mat.