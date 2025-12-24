'Two Biggest Fugitives...': Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi's Snide Remark in Video

advertisement
Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, both prominent figures facing serious legal challenges in India, were recently captured in a social media video celebrating Mallya's 70th birthday in London. The video, posted by Modi, features him referring to both as "the two biggest fugitives of India," a statement that has drawn significant media attention.
The video showcases a lavish birthday party for Mallya, who is wanted in India for fraud and money laundering related to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. According to The Hindu, Modi's Instagram post included a caption that read, "Let’s break the internet down in India again. Happy birthday my friend Vijay Mallya," indicating a blatant disregard for their legal predicaments.
Both individuals have been living abroad for several years, with Mallya fleeing India in March 2016 as legal actions against him intensified. The Hindustan Times reported that Mallya's extradition proceedings are currently at an advanced stage, as the Indian government continues to pursue his return to face charges.
Modi, who left India in 2010 amid allegations of financial misconduct, has also faced legal scrutiny. The Indian Express noted that both men have been vocal about their situations, often using social media to taunt Indian authorities.
During the birthday celebration, high-profile guests were reportedly in attendance, including British actor Idris Elba and various Indian entrepreneurs. The publication further reported that Mallya's legal team is attempting to challenge the constitutional validity of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which has been a significant barrier to his return.
Legal experts have expressed skepticism about Mallya's chances of successfully contesting the extradition, especially given the serious nature of the charges against him. The report noted that Mallya's assets have been targeted by Indian authorities, with significant sums attached in ongoing investigations.
“An amazing celebration for my dear friend Vijay Mallya at my house last night for all his friends and family who flew in from all corners of the world,” Modi had previously stated about the birthday bash.
As both Modi and Mallya continue to navigate their legal challenges, their public appearances and social media activities raise questions about their accountability and the implications of their actions on the Indian legal system. The news report highlighted that Mallya's extradition is complicated by his ongoing legal battles in the UK, which he is using to delay the process.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.