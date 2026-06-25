2 Massive Earthquakes Rock Venezuela's Caracas; At Least 32 Killed, 700 Injured

On 25 June 2026, Venezuela experienced two powerful earthquakes in rapid succession, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. The epicentres were located near Morón, approximately 168 kilometres west of Caracas. The quakes caused significant structural damage, including the collapse of multiple buildings in the capital. Residents evacuated into the streets, and authorities issued tsunami warnings for several Caribbean regions. The full extent of casualties and damage was still being assessed as emergency operations continued.