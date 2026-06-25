2 Massive Earthquakes Rock Venezuela's Caracas; At Least 32 Killed, 700 Injured

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On 25 June 2026, Venezuela experienced two powerful earthquakes in rapid succession, with magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5. The epicentres were located near Morón, approximately 168 kilometres west of Caracas. The quakes caused significant structural damage, including the collapse of multiple buildings in the capital. Residents evacuated into the streets, and authorities issued tsunami warnings for several Caribbean regions. The full extent of casualties and damage was still being assessed as emergency operations continued.
According to The Guardian, the first earthquake, a magnitude 7.2 foreshock, struck west of Morón, followed 39 seconds later by a 7.5 mainshock. Both quakes were shallow, with depths of 13 and 10 kilometres respectively, intensifying their destructive impact. The worst damage was reported in Caracas, where several large buildings, including those in the Altamira district, collapsed and rescue operations were underway.
As reported by Hindustan Times, eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as people fled swaying buildings. Entire walls collapsed, exposing interiors to the street, and dust clouds rose over affected neighbourhoods. Many residents remained outdoors after sunset, fearing aftershocks and further collapses. Fatalities were considered likely, but official numbers had not been confirmed.
As highlighted by BBC, the tremors were also felt in neighbouring Colombia. The US Geological Survey confirmed the magnitude and depth of the initial quake, while the US Tsunami Warning System issued alerts for Venezuela, Aruba, Bonaire, Puerto Rico, and the British Virgin Islands. Advisory warnings were later lifted for some regions, but authorities urged continued caution.
As noted in an article by The Indian Express, the earthquakes are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in over a century. The Simón Bolívar International Airport in La Guaira, north of Caracas, sustained major damage. Videos circulated on social media showed passengers seeking shelter from falling debris and rescue workers searching for survivors in the rubble.
"We hope to God that there are as few victims as possible. We’re praying," said Olky Barrero, a teacher assisting in rescue efforts, as quoted by eyewitnesses.
Video footage captured the ground shaking during a baseball game and buildings collapsing in real time. Residents in Caracas described the sensation as if the walls were about to fall, with many visibly shocked by the destruction. Emergency services responded to multiple locations, including hotels and residential complexes, where structural failures were reported.
Initial coverage revealed that tsunami threats were issued for Venezuela and nearby islands. The US Tsunami Warning System and local authorities monitored sea level changes, advising coastal residents to remain alert. No immediate tsunami impact was reported on the US coast, but advisories remained in effect for parts of the Caribbean.
Emergency protocols were activated following reports of widespread damage and high casualties. The Venezuelan interior minister urged citizens to stay outdoors and avoid damaged structures due to the risk of aftershocks. Rescue teams and volunteers continued to search for survivors, with local officials emphasising the need for calm and cooperation.
"Be very careful with children and the elderly; call each other and check that no one has been harmed," the interior minister advised during a televised address.
Further analysis showed that the US Geological Survey officially labelled the first event as a 7.5-magnitude quake, with a second major tremor occurring shortly after. The National Weather Service’s Tsunami Warning Center confirmed a tsunami threat for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, but clarified that there was no danger to the US mainland.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.