Venezuela Twin Quakes: Over 900 Confirmed Dead, 50,000 Still Missing

According to BBC, the Venezuelan government confirmed that 920 people have died and 3,360 have been injured as a result of the earthquakes. Hundreds of international rescue workers have arrived, and more are expected. The La Guaira region has seen the highest casualties, with at least 243 people rescued from the rubble. The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, struck within seconds of each other, causing widespread destruction.