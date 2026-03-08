Vehicles Burnt, Roads Blocked In Uttam Nagar After Man Killed in Holi Clash

advertisement
A violent altercation during Holi celebrations in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on 4 March 2026 resulted in the death of a 26-year-old man named Tarun. The incident escalated into widespread protests, with demonstrators blocking roads and setting vehicles on fire. Law enforcement responded with increased deployment and made several arrests to restore order in the affected locality.
According to Maktoob Media, the initial dispute began in JJ Colony when a water balloon thrown by an 11-year-old girl during Holi celebrations splashed coloured water on a neighbouring woman. This incident led to a heated argument between two families, which quickly escalated into a physical confrontation involving multiple individuals from both sides.
As highlighted by Siasat, several people sustained injuries during the clash, and Tarun was seriously injured. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died during treatment. Family members alleged that Tarun was attacked by a group of eight to ten people with sticks, rods, and stones as he returned home, unaware of the earlier dispute.
Protests erupted in the area following Tarun’s death, with members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding strict action against those accused. Coverage revealed that large groups of demonstrators gathered under the Uttam Nagar East Metro station, blocking traffic for several hours and gheraoing the local police station. Slogans were raised, and the agitation led to significant disruption in the locality.
“We got to know that the fight stemmed from throwing balloons. We have registered an FIR, arrested four and apprehended one juvenile. Further investigation is underway,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh said.
During the protests, a car and a motorcycle were set on fire in JJ Colony. Officials confirmed that the Delhi Fire Services received a call at 2:02 pm regarding the fire, and fire tenders were dispatched to douse the flames. No injuries were reported in the arson incident, and police have initiated an investigation to identify those responsible for setting the vehicles ablaze.
Police sources indicated that investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area and recording witness statements to establish the sequence of events. Four individuals have been arrested, and a juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the killing. Law enforcement has maintained a heightened presence in the area to prevent further escalation.
Efforts to restore normalcy included the use of mild force to disperse protesters after repeated appeals failed. Police stated that their primary focus was to clear the road for traffic movement and ensure that ambulances and emergency vehicles were not obstructed. Drones were also deployed to monitor the situation and identify individuals involved in blocking the road.
“Our teams worked to remove the protesters from the road so vehicular movement could be restored. Several ambulances were also stuck in the traffic,” a senior police officer said.
Security remains heightened in Uttam Nagar, with additional police and paramilitary personnel deployed as a precaution. Authorities have appealed to residents to maintain peace and avoid spreading rumours, while investigations into the incident and subsequent violence continue.
