Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal Mourns Son Agnivesh’s Sudden Death In US

As coverage revealed, Anil Agarwal posted a message on social media describing the day as the “darkest day” of his life. He wrote, “No words can describe the pain of a parent who must bid goodbye to his child. A son is not meant to leave before his father. This loss has shattered us in ways we are still trying to comprehend.” The post also reflected on Agnivesh’s character, describing him as a sportsman, musician, and leader who remained humble and compassionate.